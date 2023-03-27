Viral Video: THIS happened inside Delhi metro leaving passengers stunned |

A video showing passengers of the Delhi metro tuning into a Haryanvi song has gone viral on social media. What's bizarre about it is the fact that the beat wasn't heard individually on headphones or played by a commuter onboard, it allegedly sounded from the driver's system.

The song played in the transport was 2 Numbari, a popular Haryanvi album performed by Manisha Sharma, and Masoom Sharma.

Talking about the viral video from the Delhi metro that stunned people, the footage was shared online on Instagram by a content creator named Amandeep Singh. He captioned the footage to read: "Reason why I love Delhi."

Since being uploaded on the social media platform some days ago in March, the reel attracted over two million views. The comments by users suggested the case to be very common on a road trip, and said, "WHEN HARYANA ROADWAYS DRIVER DRIVES METRO (sic)."

