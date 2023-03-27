 Viral Video: THIS happened inside Delhi metro leaving passengers stunned
Viral Video: THIS happened inside Delhi metro leaving passengers stunned

Nothing unpleasant, but certainly an unexpected incident was recorded inside a Delhi metro earlier this March. What was it? Read below to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Viral Video: THIS happened inside Delhi metro leaving passengers stunned

A video showing passengers of the Delhi metro tuning into a Haryanvi song has gone viral on social media. What's bizarre about it is the fact that the beat wasn't heard individually on headphones or played by a commuter onboard, it allegedly sounded from the driver's system.

WATCH VIDEO

The song played in the transport was 2 Numbari, a popular Haryanvi album performed by Manisha Sharma, and Masoom Sharma.

WATCH ORIGINAL MUSIC VIDEO

Talking about the viral video from the Delhi metro that stunned people, the footage was shared online on Instagram by a content creator named Amandeep Singh. He captioned the footage to read: "Reason why I love Delhi."

Since being uploaded on the social media platform some days ago in March, the reel attracted over two million views. The comments by users suggested the case to be very common on a road trip, and said, "WHEN HARYANA ROADWAYS DRIVER DRIVES METRO (sic)."

Check comments

