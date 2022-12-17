e-Paper Get App
Can you imagine Ravan as your gym trainer? The one with ten heads would have all eyes on you as it would get difficult for you to cheat from the fitness routine.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Viral video: People exercise with Ravan, enjoy outdoor gym turned 'Incarnation Park' in Goa during ongoing art fest | Instagram
People in Goa are witnessing an art fest wherein they have seen an outdoor gym turn 'Incarnation Park' with references from ancient scriptures and folk tales.

Narkasur idols, Sant Tukaram, and demon-king Ravan were see in the form of exercise equipment as the fitness zone was themed with characters from Hindu scriptures. The video showing artist Diptej Vernekar's creations from the ongoing art fest has gone viral on social media.

Watch video:

article-image

In the video, we can see people enjoying the fitness activities at the outdoor gym as they exercise along the demons and divine characters. The Instagram reel opens up to show a woman working her arms out on the Narkasur-themed chest press machine. Later, youth can be seen exercising with Ravan as people also enjoyed a version of the shoulder press with Sant Tukaram.

The installations created by local talents are a part of the Serendipity Arts Festival taking place in Goa until December 23.

article-image
