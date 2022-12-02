Viral video: Man staying in hostel enjoys wedding meal, meets bridegroom to confess he was 'uninvited', this is what happened next | Twitter

Just a few days in the past, a Madhya Pradesh-based student pursuing an MBA degree was made to wash the dishes for uninvitedly attending a wedding reception and enjoying the delicacies there. However, in an yet another case of a man visiting the celebration without being invited, and barely knowing the settings of the wedding, the gatecrasher took to the stage to have a confession dialogue with the bridegroom.

When a man staying in a hostel skipped to cook on a day, and found a wedding happening nearby, he didn't think twice to enter. Also, after he took to relish the food being served the wedding, he took to meet the special personalities of the occasion. He took to the stage and greeted the bridegroom, the dulha.

With curiosity, the young man who attended that wedding as an invited guest took to confess of the scenario. He introduced himself as a man staying in a hostel, who had not prepared food that day. Later, he shared best wishes to the husband-to-be as he confessed that he wasn't aware of the bridegroom, the family involved in the wedding or any other details. All he stepped in for was food, he can be heard talking to the bridegroom.

Few seconds into the viral video, the attendee questions whether the man had any concerns with him enjoying the wedding food. What do you think could happened next? The consequences of honesty weren't bitter as the bridegroom accepted the case, and happily even asked him to pack some more food for his hostel.

Now, people are in love and respect with the man's hospitality that was captured on the day of his wedding.

