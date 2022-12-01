MBA student from Bhopal made to wash utensils for being an 'uninvited' guest, enjoying wedding food; watch viral video

e-Paper Get App
The video is reportedly from Bhopal and the student is a resident of Jabalpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab of the viral video | FPJ
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Remember Aamir Khan's wedding scene dialogue from the Bollywood film, 3 Idiots? The group of friends then suggested that “What it takes to eat food at a wedding is uniform (the dressing), not invitation...” However, when it comes to real life settings, such uninvited guests are not treated in good terms.

A MBA student in Bhopal was made to wash the dishes at a wedding party for being an uninvited guest who even consumed the lavish food at the occasion. Inorder to make him pay for the meal, he was demanded to clean utensils.

The video of the student being involved in the cleaning procedure, while being subject to backlashes and taunts, has surfaced on social media. The video is reportedly from Bhopal and the student has been identified as Samrat Kumar, a first year MBA student from Jabalpur.

Watch:

In the video, a man can be heard questing the youth about his visit to the wedding. “Why did you come here? Did anyone invite you?" the youth is asked while being slammed to wash the plates well as the person off-screen adds, "Clean it well. How do you clean these at home..." Later, the interrogation reveals the student's name and details, suggesting that he is taking his education in MBA.

