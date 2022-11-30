Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh women’s team wins second position in Central Zonal Ball Badminton Competition 2022

The winner team | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh women’s ball badminton team has won second place at the Central Zonal Ball Badminton Competition 2022 held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, The competition was organised from November 26 to November 30.

The tournament was organised for both men’s and women’s categories. In the women’s category, the Madhya Pradesh team won the second position, whereas in the men’s category, the MP team stood at third position.

In the Central Zone competition, men’s and women’s teams from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand took part.

The MP women’s team trained by Ranjeet Gaud and led by Sakshi, consisted of Triveni, Ishika, Kanishka, Jyoti and Nilottama, Palak, and Suhani. The men’s team’s captain was Vikram.

Madhya Pradesh Ball Badminton Sangh executive president Alok Khare and general secretary Naushad Ali, along with other officials, congratulated all the athletes for their performance at the championship and wished them well for their upcoming tournaments.