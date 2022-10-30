Navi Mumbai: All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Badminton Tournament 2022 to be held at NMSA

Badminton | Representative Image

Vashi: The Navi Mumbai Sports Association (NMSA) in Vashi will hold the All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2022 from October 31 and it will conclude on November 6.

The tournament is being organized by Padukone Sports Management and conducted by Thane District Badminton Association under the aegis of Maharashtra Badminton Association and Badminton Association of India for the first time in the city.

There will be four categories of Boys and Girls Singles along with Boys and Girls Doubles. Representatives of Badminton officials of India under Chief Referee Satish Mallya will be in charge of the conduct of the tournament.

Thane District’s Yash Gaurav Sinha has been given the top billing in the boy's singles category while Riyan Malhan is seeded second, on the other hand, Hithaishree L. Rajaiah will lead the charge in the girl's singles event and Lakshmi Supriya Rao Pasula who won the first All India Sub Junior tournament at Hyderabad is seeded second.

Sriharsha Bade, the organizing secretary of the tournament said, “The Yonex-Sunrise SBI Life All India Sub Junior (Under-13) Ranking Badminton Tournament to be hosted by NMSA, Navi Mumbai has received a whopping 556 entries have been received from all over the country from 440 players. SBI Life is the Main Sponsor of this tournament. Yonex Sunrise is the equipment partner for the Tournament and Yonex AS2 shuttles will be used during the course of the week-long tournament. At stake will be a total prize money of Rs.3 Lakhs, with the Boys and Girls Singles taking home a cash prize of Rs 36,000 each, while the runners-up will receive Rs 18,000 for their efforts”.

