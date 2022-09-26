Mhow: Three girls of Navodaya selected for national badminton

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Five girls of Manpur Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were selected for the regional level badminton competition, out of which three girls were selected for the national level badminton competition at a competition held between September 20 and 22 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Narmada Puram.

In the Under-19 category, for the third time in a row, both girls of Manpur, Bhartiya Upadhyay and Aakriti Dharavi were selected at the national level. Bhartiya Upadhyay got the first position and Aakriti Dharavi stood second. Laxmi Patidar got the second position in the Under-17 category, and Hansini and Shreya also gave excellent performances.

The parents of the children welcomed them with flowers at Mhow Railway Station. Principal OP Sharma, Dr Ranu Upadhaya, Gaurav Gautam and Manorama Tomar also congratulated the children for their excellent performance.