Mhow: Over 25K join e-Chhawani portal 

e-Chhawani |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board has become hi-tech. Last year, the Cantt Board had launched its portal e-Chhawani with a number of facilities. More than 25,000 citizens have joined the e-Chhawani portal yet a large number of people still visit the Cantt office to apply physically to avail of various services. However, 2 to 10 online applications are also coming on the portal every day. Most of the complaints coming every day are related to garbage and encroachment. Superintendent Satish Aggarwal said that soon the offline services will be stopped. The special thing about the online portal is that a time limit has been fixed for the completion of work.

Various facilities like online tax, licence, lease application, birth certificate, death certificate, water tanker, conversion, map, etc can be availed through the portal.

In July-August 2021, the council started registering for e-Chhawani and for this door-to-door surveys, camps etc were organised.