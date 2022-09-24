Mhow: 'We need to correct environmental imbalance'

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Environment protection and promotion is patriotism. We have separated the path of development from the concept of eternal development, says Gopal Arya, head of All India Environment Cell, in a seminar organised by Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, presenting the Indian Sanatan Dharma on the topic of culture and environment.

It is worrying to have the world's largest garbage mountain in the national capital. The impact of pollution has increased in the last three hundred years. We need to correct the environmental imbalance, if we want to provide a proper environment for ourselves and the next generation. One million plastic bottles are made every minute in India. According to the CPWD, only seventy per cent gets recycled.

He said that three hundred grams of polythene can turn a hundred square feet of land barren. From milk packets to everyday life, we use a lot of plastic. It needs to be reduced as well as measures have to be taken to properly dispose of these used plastic things. For this we have to make our habit eco-friendly. At present, while contemplating the environment, we need ecosystem restoration. Environment is the daily behaviour of our life. Your life behaviour has to be made environment-friendly. Prof D K Sharma, vice-chancellor Brown gave the presidential address. He said that the environmental crisis is a big problem before the world community including India. Indian culture includes contemplation of the whole being. Gopal Dehram and Girish Fundse were guests of honour. The vote of thanks was given by Registrar, Dr Ajay Verma.

