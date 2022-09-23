e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Admissions for BA LLB Hons start in Ambedkar University

Mhow: Admissions for BA LLB Hons start in Ambedkar University

Students interested in admission can do online admission registration by visiting the university website.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 01:57 AM IST
article-image

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The admission registration process for BA LLB.Hons has started at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences.

A few days back, the Bar Council of India members had visited Mhow to inspect the university for starting this course according to the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat. Students interested in admission can do online admission registration by visiting the university website.

 Mhow school wins safety competition

Thirty-four schools of Indore  district participated in the Stay Safe Wearing Helmet competition.

JG School of the town came first in this competition in which a short video was made to explain the importance of the driver wearing a helmet.

Students did all the work like video shooting, voice recording etc. This competition was organised for the students of Class IX to XII. 

School Principal Jai Singh Pawar and staff congratulated the winners.

Read Also
Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Admissions for BA LLB Hons start in Ambedkar University

Mhow: Admissions for BA LLB Hons start in Ambedkar University

Mhow: Man killed, villagers stage chakka jam

Mhow: Man killed, villagers stage chakka jam

Mhow: Army jawan injured in road accident 

Mhow: Army jawan injured in road accident 

Mhow: Personal finance workshop organised for women cops

Mhow: Personal finance workshop organised for women cops

Three-day event to mark Dewas Pride Day; celebrations from September 26 till 28

Three-day event to mark Dewas Pride Day; celebrations from September 26 till 28