Mhow: Admissions for BA LLB Hons start in Ambedkar University

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The admission registration process for BA LLB.Hons has started at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University of Social Sciences.

A few days back, the Bar Council of India members had visited Mhow to inspect the university for starting this course according to the Vice Chancellor's Secretariat. Students interested in admission can do online admission registration by visiting the university website.

Mhow school wins safety competition

Thirty-four schools of Indore district participated in the Stay Safe Wearing Helmet competition.

JG School of the town came first in this competition in which a short video was made to explain the importance of the driver wearing a helmet.

Students did all the work like video shooting, voice recording etc. This competition was organised for the students of Class IX to XII.

School Principal Jai Singh Pawar and staff congratulated the winners.