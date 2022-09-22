e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report

Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report

Dealers will face the music if they release a vehicle without HSRP or fail to update it on the portal

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regional transport officer has warned vehicle dealers to upload the fitment report of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) on the VAHAN portal as its pendency has been increasing. The issue of HSRP plate pendency was raised during a video-conferencing with the principal secretary as the portal was showing the pendency of over 5,000 vehicle’s fitment reports.

“We’ve given a warning letter to two-wheeler and four-wheeler dealers asking them to upload the fitment report as early as possible. We believe the dealers are providing HSRP plates to vehicle owners in time, but not updating the fitment report on the portal due to which it’s showing pendency at our end,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

She said the RTO would take action against dealers if they failed to update the reports even after the warning. The RTO staff also informed the officials about many dealers who are releasing vehicles without providing the HSRP for many days.

Meanwhile, the officials added that the principal secretary, too, had expressed displeasure over the pendency of dispatching licence cards to applicants.

“RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi has asked the licence section-in-charge to check the pendency status and directed him to update licences which were already given to applicants and those which were updated,” Mishra said.

Sources said many licences were pending printing due to which the pendency of dispatch was increasing. “There’s an acute shortage of cards in the RTO due to which a huge pendency of driving licences and registration cards has built up. There are over 15,000 registration cards which are yet to be printed and the number of licences is also 3,000 at present,” sources said.

Read Also
MP: Indore Metro aims to quickly finish work at Radisson Square
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report

Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report

Indore: Raseyo Orientation Programme at RPL Maheshwari College

Indore: Raseyo Orientation Programme at RPL Maheshwari College

Indore: Canara Bank organises ‘Stress Management’ seminar

Indore: Canara Bank organises ‘Stress Management’ seminar

Guna: Girls spotted cleaning toilets of government school in state minister's assembly constituency

Guna: Girls spotted cleaning toilets of government school in state minister's assembly constituency

MP: IIM Indore ready to host Atharv’22 returning to offline mode

MP: IIM Indore ready to host Atharv’22 returning to offline mode