Indore: RTO warns dealers to update high-security registration plates report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regional transport officer has warned vehicle dealers to upload the fitment report of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) on the VAHAN portal as its pendency has been increasing. The issue of HSRP plate pendency was raised during a video-conferencing with the principal secretary as the portal was showing the pendency of over 5,000 vehicle’s fitment reports.

“We’ve given a warning letter to two-wheeler and four-wheeler dealers asking them to upload the fitment report as early as possible. We believe the dealers are providing HSRP plates to vehicle owners in time, but not updating the fitment report on the portal due to which it’s showing pendency at our end,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.

She said the RTO would take action against dealers if they failed to update the reports even after the warning. The RTO staff also informed the officials about many dealers who are releasing vehicles without providing the HSRP for many days.

Meanwhile, the officials added that the principal secretary, too, had expressed displeasure over the pendency of dispatching licence cards to applicants.

“RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi has asked the licence section-in-charge to check the pendency status and directed him to update licences which were already given to applicants and those which were updated,” Mishra said.

Sources said many licences were pending printing due to which the pendency of dispatch was increasing. “There’s an acute shortage of cards in the RTO due to which a huge pendency of driving licences and registration cards has built up. There are over 15,000 registration cards which are yet to be printed and the number of licences is also 3,000 at present,” sources said.

Read Also MP: Indore Metro aims to quickly finish work at Radisson Square