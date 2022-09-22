MP: Indore Metro aims to quickly finish work at Radisson Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of Indore Metro is going on at a good pace and to complete the work at the Radisson Square as fast as possible the number of workers engaged in construction work here has been increased substantially.

This has been done to ensure that the traffic flow remains unaffected as far as possible, especially as there is a curve on the track at this spot.

According to information, the Metro track construction agency has installed one segment launcher along the track.

According to Metro officials work from Radisson Square towards Robot Square would get a bit complicated and needs more attention as there will be a curve here.

“This is the first curve along the long stretch of Metro and this is also one of the busiest roads of the city,” said officials.

Officials added that the agency is trying to do the construction work without affecting the traffic flow. However, diversions would be done in the coming days when the construction work starts at the Square or near the signal.

The work is expected to get completed in the coming weeks.

