Bhopal: Free of cost vaccination of cattle against Lumpy disease in MP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In order to contain spread of Lumpy disease among cattle, the state government has announced to vaccinate animals free of cost in Madhya Pradesh. A state-level disease control room has been set up in Bhopal to check disease spread. Necessary information and guidance can be obtained by the cattle owners by contacting the control room on the telephone number 0755-2767583 and the toll free number is 1962.

Announcing vaccination of cattle against Lumpy disease free of cost in state, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the battle against lumpy virus should be fought on the lines of fight against Covid pandemic. He was addressing a high level meeting convened at Mantralaya on Wednesday to review the measures taken up to prevent lumpy disease spread. He said that emphasis should be laid on vaccination of animals and the work should be done as per the instructions of the Central government.

The chief minister was told that 7,686 cattle were affected by the virus in the state, of which 5,432 animals have been cured and recovered. State so far has reported death of 101 animals due to the disease. The disease has been reported in seven districts -Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Indore and Khandwa.

Lumpy disease should not be taken lightly and Gram Sabhas should be convened to create awareness among people, particularly among cattle owners, said Chouhan. Measures to prevent the disease should be taken along with necessary vigilance at every stage. He cautioned officers against taking lightly the death of animals in reported in small numbers due to the diseases and asked them not to hide the any information pertaining to the disease. He gave detailed instructions to the officers to protect the animals in ‘Gaushalas’ and other places. He said that vaccination of cows are to be carried out at Gaushalas, while vaccination of other animals are also to be taken up.

