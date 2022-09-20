Bhopal: 200 frontline workers get tips on saving groundwater

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day gram panchayat level front line worker training workshop on ‘How to save groundwater’ under Atal Bhujal Yojna ended at Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) on Tuesday in the city.

Around 200 front line workers of Jan Abhiyan Parishad participated in the workshop. Subodh Yadav, Joint Secretary and National Coordinator in the ministry of Jal Shakti interacted with volunteers from six districts of Bundelkhand region

Yadav said the front line workers were also told how they can organise meetings, gram panchayats in the village of their district or block.

He further said “Oral communication is the easiest way to make the need and importance of groundwater easily accessible to the people especially in rural areas.

Front line workers will not only disseminate the message issued by the government in these areas, but they will also embody the works under the scheme by coordinating with the people, Yadav added.

Jitendra Jain, state program director, Atal Bhujal Yojana said the front line workers from nine blocks of six districts under Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh were informed about how they can make people aware and increase the underground water in their areas.

SN Mishra, additional chief secretary, water resources department assured that in future the Scheme would be implemented as per the guidelines of the Centre. He elaborated on the importance of groundwater and the main points of the scheme.

