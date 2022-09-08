Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds special workshop on International Clean Air Day

City Engineer Sanjay Desai addressing the public during a special workshop on third international day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organised a special workshop at the Knowledge Center at the Civic Headquarters on Thursday. The workshop was held on the occasion of the third international day of clean air for blue skies, which was on September 7, 2022. The special workshop was held under the theme "The Air We Share."

The event focused on the transboundary nature of air pollution, highlighting the need for collective accountability and collective action.

City Engineer Sanjay Desai gave a detailed information of various activities, projects, and facility works have been done by NMMC. NMMC is effectively implementing the central government's clean air plans, he said.

"As part of the Majhi Vasundhara campaign of the government, a creative programme has been planned under the guidance of the commissioner to raise the name of Navi Mumbai as the number one eco-friendly city in the state, and it is being implemented effectively," said Desai.

"It has been started by preparing the Navi Mumbai City Clean Air Action Plan to bring the national standards of clean air within the prescribed limits," he added.

The NMMC has emphasised the importance of controlling air pollution through various measures such as the construction of flyovers to reduce air pollution caused by traffic congestion; the increased use of electric buses; the construction of cycle tracks; the emphasis on waste segregation in wet, dry, and domestic hazardous sources; and the preference for fuel-freecycle vehicles via mass-sharing systems.