Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes an under-construction structure in Shahbaz Gaon

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 04:29 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes an under-construction structure in Shahbaz gaon | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Belapur ward of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure in Shahbaz Gaon in Belapur. The structure was being constructed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorised construction at house number 600/2 and asked to remove themselves. However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorised construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorised construction.

The unauthorised construction was removed by Aioli ward in the presence of police officials with the help of 12 laborers, an electric hammer, and a gas cutter.

