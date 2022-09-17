Bhopal: 2nd Youth And 6th Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships

Gauranshi Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh's Gauranshi Sharma has won two bronze medals at the ongoing 2nd Youth and 6th Asia Pacific Deaf Badminton Championships organised in Pattaya, Thailand. Gauranshi Sharma has won two bronze medals in Under-21 youth in mixed doubles and doubles categories.

Gauranshi Sharma's coach, M Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, said, 'Gauranshi is doing very good as she is only 16, but she is playing under 21. She is a fast learner. She trains in a very inclusive environment with everyone, and she is the only differently-abled player. Even though we are learning with her, I have learnt sign language for her so that we can communicate properly, and it becomes easier for me to train her.'

He added, 'Gaurangi is Scindia Ma'am's special interest as she is a special player she has been getting personal care and attention from the minister since she began practising at TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal.'

Gauranshi Sharma won a badminton team gold at 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil in 2022. She now practices at Pullela Gopichand Utkrisht Badminton Academy in Gwalior.

She will be competing in three more categories - senior open singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The championship will end on September 20.

