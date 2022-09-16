Bhopal: Lifer to SIMI men who had fled from Khandwa jail in 2013

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court convicted 4 Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) men, who had fled from Khandwa Jail in 2013, on Friday.

Two of them have been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 4/5 of Explosive Substances Act while two have been sentenced with 10 years imprisonment under 307 of IPC, according to District prosecution officers.

Abu Faizal and Irfan Nagori have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under Section 307 and Section 468 of IPC and Arms Act. While Umer Dandoti and Mohammed Sadiq have been sentenced lifer under Section 4/5 of Explosive Substances Act.

Abu Faizal and their friends had fled from Khandwa Jail on October 1, 2013. On the intervening night of December 23,24, 2013, Abu Faizal, Irafan Nagori and Khalid Ahmed attacked an ATS team. They informed the ATS that they handed over explosives to Sadiq of Solapur. Sadiq said that the explosive was with Umer Dandoti. ATS recovered gelatin and dynamite from Umer Dandoti. ATS had filed challan against nine SIMI men. Four have been convicted while the other four have been acquitted.

Faisal was arrested along with two accomplices, Ujjain-resident Irfan Nagori and Maharashtra's Sholapur-native Khalid Ahmed, following an encounter after midnight. Abu Faizal had been involved in a number of terrorist activities since 2007. Faisal was wanted in connection with a number of terrorist activities including Ahmedabad blasts. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each was announced on information leading to the arrest of Faisal and five other SIMI men who escaped from Khandwa prison.