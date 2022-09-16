Bhopal: Four-day Expo IIID Showcase 2.0 begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day expo ‘IIID Showcase 2.0, organised by the Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Bhopal Regional Centre began at BHEL Dussehra Ground on Thursday.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and mayor Malti Rai inaugurated the exhibition themed on ‘Collaborative Footprints in Design’.

On the first day of expo, two workshops were organised by bonsai artists Anita Bajpai and Ravindra Singh. In the first workshop, participants were taught about 'Vertical Penjing' themed on "The Building is never green until the plants arrive".

In the second workshop, the participants were told about interior and exterior plants caping. A feature film was also screened on the day. About 60 interior designers and architect students from Bhopal registered their participation in the event. Special discussion programs by the country's eminent interior designers and architects will be organised for the students associated with the respective fields in the coming days.

Besides, an art gallery will also be curated by renowned artist Akhilesh Verma in collaboration with 100 artists from Madhya Pradesh on the theme 'Anek Se Ek'.