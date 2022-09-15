e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University holds seminar on contribution of tribal leaders in freedom struggle

Thursday, September 15, 2022
article-image
Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on ‘Contribution of Tribal Leaders in Freedom Struggle’ was organised at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in collaboration with The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. 

At the event, Bhopal Tribal Cell legal advisor, Vikrant Singh Kumre was present as the keynote speaker along with National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, assistant director, R. K. Dubey. 

Speaking at the event, R.K. Dubey told the students about Article 338 of the Indian Constitution under which the National Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was established with the objective of monitoring all the safeguards provided for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. He further explained the working of the commission with the help of a presentation. Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, Prof. K.G. Suresh expressed gratitude to all the speakers and students present at the event. 

A documentary film on Birsa Munda directed by Film director and producer, Ashok Sharan who was the chief guest at the event was also screened during the seminar. An exhibition showcasing the life and struggles of tribal freedom fighters of India including Birsa Munda, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Rani Gaidhinliu, etc. was also organised.

