Bhopal: Solo play, based on Mahabharat's Brihannala staged in 3-day ‘Karunesh Natya Samaroh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A solo play ‘Brihannala,’ was staged on Wednesday- the second-day of three-day ‘Karunesh Natya Samaroh’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city.

The festival was organised to mark the birth anniversary of founder of The Rising Society of Art and Culture Chandrahas Tiwari in association with the ministry of culture.

A play is based on the Mahabharat's Brihannala, directed and acted by Kaviraj Laeek. It was presented by Performers Cultural Society Udaipur, Rajasthan. The 50 minutes play sends out the message that parents should give the right to their children to do what they want to do instead of imposing their own desires on them.

The general public is simply acquainted with the Virataparvana of the Mahabharata as a section where the Pnadava princes are depicted as going incognito in the last year of their exile. The playwright has created the play with multiple shades, which not only condemns the idea of gender, but also deals with it in detail, discussing how it is induced into one’s mind and what its consequences are.

Besides the powerful performance of the actor, sets, costumes, props and lights also mesmerised the theatre buffs. Blue dimmed light was used to showcase the conflict of Arjun.

Besides play, a felicitation ceremony was also held. Theatre actor and director Sanjay Mehta and music director Morris Lajras were feted with ‘Karunesh Samman 2022’ and ‘ Chandrahas Tiwari Samman’.

A play ‘Lamho ki Mulaqat’ will be staged on Thursday- the concluding day of the fest.

