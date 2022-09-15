Watch: NCC cadet thrashes bus conductor in Bhopal over transport fare

Bhopal: A 25-second video shows an argument resulted fight between a bus conductor and NCC cadet in uniform, reportedly over the transport fare.
Jahangirabad Police have registered a complaint in this regard; were quoted in repots to suggest that the fare for the route that the young man took was ₹ 15, while he insisted on paying ₹ 5 lesser than the total amount.
The clip recorded by the CCTV installed inside the bus has surfaced all over social media. It can be learned that the incident occurred during the morning hours on Tuesday around 10 when the passenger, an NCC cadet, boarded the bus for a travel between the Board office for police headquarters.
The civic body, which runs the bus service, handed over the CCTV footage to the police and even filed an FIR against the NCC cadet. The case was registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 of IPC," police told NDTV.
