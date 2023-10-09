Viral Video: Man Resembling Donald Trump Sings & Sells Kulfi On Pakistan Streets

A man resembling former US President Donald Trump was spotted selling Kulfi in Pakistan. Similar to how candid clips of Kacha Badam seller-singer Bhuban Badyakar and other street vendors went viral, the video of this Kulfi seller is doing the rounds on social media and grabbing the attention of netizens. WATCH VIDEO

His video even surfaced online in 2021

Some might have already remembered the days of 2021 when this Pakistan-based Kulfi seller took the internet by storm. It was mid-June when a video of Donald Trump's doppelganger selling kulfi and singing by his ice cream cart surfaced online and stunned internet users. It was so impressive that Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy also shared it and gave it some praise. He tweeted it with the captain: “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat hai..."

More details about the Kulfi man

According to previous reports, the Kulfi seller who resembles Trump hails from the Sahiwal district of Punjab, Pakistan. He is said to be addressed as 'Chacha Bagga' by locals. In the videos, he is heard singing in his enchanting voice as if he were a trainer music artist. "Aye Kulfi...Kulfi! Aaa...Khoya Kulfi, Kulfi, Kulfi," he sings while trying to inform locals that he has arrived on the streets.

