Viral Video: Man Rescues Baby Dolphin From Fishing Net, Kisses & Throws It Back Into Water (WATCH)

A heartwarming video where a man rescues a baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net and returns it to the water after giving it a farewell kiss has surfaced on social media. Such videos that capture kind deeds exhibited by good samaritans often go viral quickly and win praise from netizens.

The undated video which was shared on Twitter by an active user showed a man carefully helping a little dolphin detangle from a fishing net. He then comforts the aquatic creature by carefully holding it in his hands, followed by a gentle kiss to show affection and care. No sooner, the dolphin is sent back to its paradise, in the waters.

Since posted online a few days ago, the footage has won more than 90,000 views on the microblogging platform along. In reply to the video, netizens shared heart emojis to express their admiration for the man's appreciable gesture.

