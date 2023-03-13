WATCH: Mother Giraffe runs to save her cub from Lioness, video goes viral

Giraffe | Instagram/ Animal.worlds11

A mother's love for her child is incomparable. In the animal world, where there is constant danger for her child, a mother always fights back for her offspring.

A video of mother giraffe's heroic act of saving her cub from a lioness has gone viral on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by Animal Worlds 11.

The video was captioned on Instagram, "The giraffe runs to her cub and saves it from the lion...".

The viral video shows a lioness running towards a baby giraffe; moments later, the big cat pounced on the baby giraffe and tried to kill it. The cub was unable to fight back and gave up trying to flee. But the situation soon changed after a mother giraffe ran to rescue her cub. The lioness soon ran to save its life.

Alot of users commented on the video. Some users were impressed by the mother giraffe's heroic act, while some where upset for putting up anupsettig video of a cub being attacked.

"I think died anyways. Looks like it collapsed its head when the mom turned around," commented a user.

Another user wrote, "I know everyone on here is all "that's nature!!!" But, It's a little disheartening that some animals have more tools to fight back than others. Right? We're all just meant to be eaten or to eat? Survival of the fittest. A baby giraffe/elephant/hyena/leopard/turtle, dog, cat, lamb. whatever steps in front of a predator. It's literally the movie with Sigourney Weaver. Let's be really clear on this, everyone who says "this is nature."

The third user commented, "It's a lil sad to watch this."

"A baby again why do people enjoy seeing baby’s being killed." wrote another sad user.

