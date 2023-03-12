Group of rare White Kangaroos spotted in Australia, pictures go viral

Facebook/ Panorama Garden Estate

Australia, the continent country is known for its deserts, mountains, beaches, coral reefs and Kangaroos. Surprisingly, Kangaroos are of cultural and spiritual significance to Aboriginal people across Australia.

A picture of rare White Kangaroos has gone viral on social media. The pictures were posted by the Panorama Garden Estate on their Facebook page that quickly received hundreds of likes.

The location where the white kangaroos were found was in the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia's Mornington Peninsula.

Since white kangaroo sightings are very rare, the photos have grabbed the attention of many animal lovers on social media.

The pictures have made animal lovers happy and excited. The animal lovers have commented on Facebook post of the rare pictures, while some users expressed concern as the poachers could kill the Kangaroos as the location of the animals had been revealed.

"I got chiiiiills...they're multiplying!!!!!!" said one user.

"Wow don’t see this every day!," commented a second user.

"So many white ones, just gorgeous. Would love to see them one day," commented another user.

"Good grief, Do not share the location of these animals. Guaranteed, there will be none left in a month," wrote a concerned user.

"Now that you've posted their picture and location, please keep an extra eye out because shooters love to kill exotics as trophies. Better still, please take these pictures down to keep them safe," wrote another user.

"It's a shame you’ve shown them those gorgeous white beings. You can't protect them from the Australian. Just stupid," commented another concerned user.