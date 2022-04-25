Kangaroo enters bar in Australia, here's what happened next; watch video

Imagine of sipping in some alcohol and having to spot an animal from the woods right in front of you. Weird and what the high moment? That's exactly what happened...In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a kangaroo casually walking into a bar in Australia.

Initially shared on TikTok by @pennywittenbaker, and later went viral on Instagram, the clip shows a kangaroo enter and exit through the bar. However, does it stun the humans there? No!

According to reports, the pub is situated within the John Forrest National Park and is said to be a regular jaunt for the local kangaroo population.

The video was captioned to read, "Unexpected visitor!" Since shared by @australian.animals on the later social media, it has gathered over 84K likes and 2 Million views.

