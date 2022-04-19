e-Paper Get App
Makeup artist paints animals on her face, video goes viral

Makeup artist paints animals on her face and made them dance and wink by changing her expressions, netizens found it cute!

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:48 PM IST

Artists around the world use various mediums to express their work. One such make-up artist painted cute animals on her face and gave them a twist.

Recently, a video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption: 'Wow this artist has got some interesting moves'.In the video, the makeup artist painted cute animals on her face and made them dance a little by changing her expressions.

The video was uploaded 4 days back on Instagram, the source of the video is still unknown, It has garnered 155k times and has received 10k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 12:56 PM IST