Watch Video: 'The Perfect Us' author Durjoy Datta grooves with wife Avantika Mohan on dhol beats

It's not the first time fans are admiring the Dutta family, netizens often comment on their posts and how theirs is a cute family.

Recently, a video was uploaded on Durjoy's and Avantika's Instagram where he is seen sitting on a dhol and grooving with wife Avantika on punjabi dhol beats at one of their friend Kritika Khurana's wedding.

Durjoy is dressed in purple kurt-pajama and Avantika looking goergeous in green lehenga.

The video was uploaded by Avantika and Durjoy on their Instagram just a few hours back and since then it has been watched by 80,000 people. It has also received 15k likes and multiple comments.

Avantika captioned the video "Surprise Surprise, Wearing @sawangandhiofficial thank-you for making us look so lovely #bohoturnedontheac @thatbohogirl ki shaddi".

The text on the video read "I might get sued by my Husband" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Some netizens commented about their killer dance moves while a few found them cute.

Watch the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:03 PM IST