WATCH: Here's how Dolphin entangled in fishermen's net was released back into sea in Tamil Nadu | ANI

A four-year-old male dolphin, weighing about 300 kg, caught inadvertently by fishermen at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu was released back into the sea on the orders of the forest officials.

The dolphin got entangled in fishermen's net when they were out in the sea, fishing.

On reaching the shore, the fishermen realised that they had caught a dolphin.

They immediately informed the forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

On the orders of Kelakarai Forest Officer Senthilkumar, the team, led by forester Kanagraj along with the fishermen, released the entangled dolphin back into the sea.

The video of the rescue operation was uploaded by Supriya Sahu who is Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests in Govt of Tamil Nadu.

"Dolphin rescue jointly by Forest staff and fishermen at Ervadi Beat, Keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu yesterday.Gratitude to all local fisherfolk and dedicated forest staff for this wonderful gesture #TNForest," she wrote.