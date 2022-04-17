Viral video: Man finely chopping onion is oddly satisfying to watch

If you are a regular user of Reddit then you might be aware of the sub-reddit called oddly satisfying. It has videos that are absolutely mesmerising and incredible.
Recently, a video went viral that shows a man chopping an onion on a cutting board. The video opens to show half an onion sitting on a chopping board. Later, a person finely chops it to pure perfection. It is so fine that in the end, it looks like rice.
The video was shared by @tobago_88 and since then it has got 2 Million views, and multiple comments.
Have a look at the video:
