Viral video: Male artist belly dancing to Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' has impressively won 3 million views

Popular among followers on social media, Eshan Hilal, a professional Male fusion Belly dancer and a gender-fluid fashion model, has won the hearts of viewers for their gracious performance on the popular Bollywood item number. The video of the dance has gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
Belly dancer Eshan Hilal dancing to Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' | Instagram
Instagram influencer and YouTuber Eshan Hilal has gone viral for his gracious belly dance performance to Madhuri Dixit's 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' song that comes from the film Khal Nayak (1993). The video of the artiste belly dancing to the popular item number was shared on his official Instagram profile and is now winning the hearts of millions. Within four days of being posted on the social media platform, the dance reel has impressed three million viewers.

The comments section of the viral video praised his amazing moves and said, "Just nailed it." Another viewer comapred Hilal's performance from the Khubani stage as he wrote, "Bhai Nora ko faile kr diya (You did it better than Nora Fatehi, she failed)."

