 Indonesia Cops Recover Tiger Skin, 16 Claws In Shocking Trafficking Bust, 36-Yo Man Arrested; Visuals
In a breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, the Aceh Regional Police in Indonesia have arrested a 36-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the illegal trade of Sumatran tiger skin and body parts, officials confirmed on Tuesday, October 7.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Indonesia Cops Recover Tiger Skin, 16 Claws In Shocking Trafficking Bust, 36-Yo Man Arrested; Visuals | Instagram @indianwildanimales

The arrest was carried out by the Special Crimes Sub-Directorate in Nagan Raya District, following intelligence gathered from an earlier trafficking case in Southeast Aceh. During the raid, authorities seized a tiger skin, 16 claws, two fangs, and several tiger bones, believed to be intended for sale on the black market.

According to Senior Superintendent Zulhir Destrian, Director of Aceh Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, the suspect is said to be part of an organized network involved in the illegal trade of endangered wildlife. “The suspect is strongly suspected to be part of a wildlife trafficking network trading tiger organs,” he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing to identify others connected to the operation.

The Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) is a critically endangered subspecies found only on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, with fewer than 400 individuals believed to remain in the wild.

The accused arrested will face charges under Indonesia’s Conservation of Natural Resources Law, which carries severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines for trading protected animals or their parts.

Chief Zulhir emphasized the police’s unwavering commitment to protecting biodiversity. Authorities have pledged to intensify surveillance and public awareness campaigns across Aceh to curb poaching and safeguard the nation’s endangered species. Visuals of the confiscated tiger skin and claws have since gone viral online, drawing public outrage and calls for stricter wildlife protection enforcement.

