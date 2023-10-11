Viral Video: Kid Scribbles On Toilet With Dark Red Lipstick

Do you remember your childhood days when you scribbled all around your house? Here's a video that will make you experience nostalgia, leaving you smiling. It shows a little child drawing curves and lines in the toilet with dark red lipstick. The kid literally turns the washroom into their art space. WATCH VIDEO

What's the clip all about?

The video gave a glimpse of the washroom which was scribbled with red strokes all around. The kid didn't leave a single corner untouched with his creativity as he took the lipstick all over the space to turn it red. The white commode too was given red highlights during the mischievous yet adorable act.

Netizens react to viral video

Since being shared online earlier this October on Instagram, the funny reel attracted hundreds and thousands of likes. Netizens were laughing at the kid who painted the toilet with lipstick and even drew some marks on their own body. They also wondered about the efforts needed to clean the area and turn it white again. One of the comments called the kid a "Little Picasso."

Similar incident from the past

Last year, a video of a boy creating graffiti on a white car took the internet by storm and made people experience a burst of laughter. The clip was reportedly shared online from Marlboro, New Jersey.

