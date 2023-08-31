WATCH: Fruit Seller Teaches Kids At Her Roadside Stall, Video Of Multitasking Mother Goes Viral | X (formerly known as Twitter)

The internet is admiring a roadside fruit vendor whom people are referring to as a personification of working women. The mother-vendor was seen teaching her kids next to her fruit stall when there were no customers to attend. Her multitasking abilities to run the stall as well as pay attention to the kids' future have won the hearts of netizens. She went viral after a video of her surfaced online on X (formerly known as Twitter). Watch Video:

Video surfaces from Karnataka

Meanwhile, the video is believed to have originated from Karnataka as it captured the state transport busses running in the background while some state-registered vehicles were parked alongside the fruit stall. The video was posted on X by an official from Jharkhand. Dy. Collector Sanjay Kumar said while sharing the video that he has run out of words to caption the clip as the visuals and the mother's gesture speak for themselves. She was seen wearing a hoodie jacket that read "BOSS," and the internet said she was definitely one with her nurturing skills.

Netizens salute the mother

Since being shared online on August 29, the clip has attracted several views and likes. Despite the video running for just 28 seconds, it holds the potential to melt the hearts of viewers and leave them touched. Netizens gave a huge salute to the lady after watching the footage. The reply section was flooded with comments encouraging the woman and appreciating her.