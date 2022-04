Jofra Archer earlier this week reacted to a viral video which shows a quick reflexive escape from a road mishap.

The video of a woman falling off a three seated bike, and later rescuing herself and the child from getting crushed under the traffic is doing rounds on the internet. Archer retweeted the video and wrote, ‘‘Mother of the Year."

Check here:

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:34 PM IST