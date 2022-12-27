e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Kerala bride plays chenda instrument in Guruvayoor temple to amp up wedding mood

Wedding season is making the headlines for its viral videos. This video of a bride playing a traditional instrument during her wedding function is doing rounds on the internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Kerala bride viral video | Twitter
Weddings are a special feeling altogether with music, dance, and, of course, delicious food. In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a bride from Kerala hitting the instruments to amp up the wedding mood at the Guruvayoor temple.

Being reported as the daughter of a music artiste from the vicinity, the bride took to play the chenda melam at the function. Meanwhile, the groom was also seen enjoying the vibe as he picked and played another instrument. The video of the energetic session along with the Shinkari Melam performers has gone viral on Twitter.

The video has over two lakh views and thousands of likes. To the unversed, 'Chenda' is a percussion instrument that appears similar to the drums or a mridanga. The instrument is identified as a cultural element in Kerala (also few other parts of south India), without which most functions stay incomplete.

Watch video:

