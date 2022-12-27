e-Paper Get App
Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified account? Urdu literarure page asks netizens

Netizens took to reply in none other than the poet's way as they flooded the reply section with his well-worded poems.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Viral tweet: Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary | Twitter
Mirza Beg Asadullah Khan, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, was an Urdu and Persian poet of the 19th century. He was born on December 27, 1797. Through his years of living and loving literature, he gifted the world with several beautiful writings.

Imagine that the great poet was alive and had a verified account on Twitter where one could reach out to him. In that case, what would you share with him? Some would say that they would want to have conversations on literary writings, understand romance and love better, or just share a light-hearted chat with him by exchaning some meaningful couplets.

On Mirza Ghalib's birth anniversary, an Urdu poetry and literature page took to remember the famous poet in a touching way. Their quirky post caught the attention of netizens as it tweeted asking people what message they have for Ghalib Saheb.

The tweet read, "If Mirza Ghalib had a verified Twitter account today on the occasion of his birth anniversary, what message would you have tweeted?"

To add essence and amp up the birth anniversary mood, the page also shared an imaginatory view of how the poet's Twitter account would look like. The screenshot from a fictitious verified account of Mirza Ghalib shows him have not less than 85 million followers. The Twitter bio of the page, read, "Hoga koi aisa bhi jo Ghalib ko na jaane..."

The tweet by the page Rekhta made people vibe in the lyrics of the Urdu poet. Netizens took to reply in none other than the poet's way as they flooded the reply section with his well-worded poems. A few also shared birth anniversary wishes towards Mirza Ghalib.

Check out some replies:

