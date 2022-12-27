On Mirza Ghalib's birth anniversary: revisit the romantic couplets by the popular Urdu poet

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
'Mirza Beg Asadullah Khan' popularly known as Mirza Ghalib was an Urdu and Persian poet of the 19th century. He is also known to have been influenced by the West and the spirit of the Indian Renaissance. He was born on December 27, 1797
His pen-name was Asad (meaning lion), drawn from his given name, Asadullah Khan and later he also adopted the pen-name- Ghalib (meaning conquering)
The legendary Urdu poet wrote the most beautiful romantic couplets and on the occasion of his 225th birth anniversary, let us have a look at a few of these
Thanks For Reading!