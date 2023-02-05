e-Paper Get App
Viral Video: Glocal University students DIDN'T raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan, were instead echoing praise for their teachers

A video claiming that students from Glocal University in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans has gone viral on social media. However, sources suggest that the claims are fake and misleading.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Saharanpur: In yet another case of raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Uttar Pradesh, students of Glocal University in Saharanpur came under fire. A video of a group of male students being seated in a bus and echoing the slogan allegedly in support of Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

The authenticity of the footage is unclear but if the video was to be trusted, it rolled out with the claim that the students were saying, "Pakistan Zindabad..."

However, many tweets suggest that the claim of the Glocal University students raising slogans for Pakistan is fake. Taking to Twitter, journalist Zakir Tyagi clarified with source inputs that the young minds were instead echoing praise for their teachers. "I talked to MLA Umar Pathed and he told that slogans of Zaid Sir Zindabad and Monis Sir Zindabad were raised," tweeted the journalist.

WATCH VIDEO:

Police register case against two students after video with 'Pakistan Zindabad' claims goes viral

According to Zee News, after this video went viral, SI Asgar Ali registered a case under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (Statements conducing public mischief) in ​​Mirzapur police station. Taking immediate cognizance in this regard, two students identified as Rizwan Ahmed and Mohammad Dilshad came under the legal scanner.

Similar incident in 2022

A video showing students raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a Tiranga March in Saharanpur went viral on social media in August 2022. As per reports, the school authorities then suspended six students for indiscipline.

