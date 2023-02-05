e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Shirtless drunk man raises 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans outside Kandivali station in Mumbai; video goes viral

On seeing the man in a drunken state, pedestrians attempted to get him off the road, however to no avail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab
In a bizarre incident, a man who was allegedly drunk was heard chanting 'Inquilab Zindabad' whilst lying on a road outside Kandivali station (W).

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen rolling on the street and interrupting traffic from passing through. The video was uploaded yesterday night at 11.30 pm on Twitter.

On seeing the man in a drunken state, pedestrians attempted to get him off the road, however to no avail.

Towards the end of the video one of the pedestrian is seen to be kicking the man in order to get him off the road.

Watch video

article-image

