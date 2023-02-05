ON CAMERA: Shirtless drunk man raises 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans outside Kandivali station in Mumbai; video goes viral

Screengrab

In a bizarre incident, a man who was allegedly drunk was heard chanting 'Inquilab Zindabad' whilst lying on a road outside Kandivali station (W).

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the man can be seen rolling on the street and interrupting traffic from passing through. The video was uploaded yesterday night at 11.30 pm on Twitter.

On seeing the man in a drunken state, pedestrians attempted to get him off the road, however to no avail.

Towards the end of the video one of the pedestrian is seen to be kicking the man in order to get him off the road.

Watch video

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)