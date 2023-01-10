Mumbai shocker! Drunk naked man seen lying on floor of Churchgate-Virar local train during rush hours; VIDEO emerges | Twitter video screengrab

Mumbai: In a viral video reportedly from a Mumbai local train between Churchgate-Virar, a drunk naked man is seen lying on the floor near the entrance of the train. There is no piece of clothing on the man apart from an underwear.

A passenger has shot the video of the drunk man who is casually seen making himself comfortable in the train trying to lie down in a better position as the train moves on. The man is not in his senses to react or to even keep his eyes open. He rests his arms on his chest and doses off while losing control of his body. His legs are folded due to lack of space in the train and he loses control of them every now and then. Fellow passengers are heard laughing sarcastically about it and commenting that the man has mistook the local train compartment as a sleeper coach. The passenger who has tweeted the video has also mentioned the train number as 90685 and the place- Bhayandar.

Watch video here:

Passenger tags authorities

Incidents like this are a major cause of concern as they can lead to accidents. A passenger has reportedly tweeted about the incident. @Ankit9262 has mentioned the Train number- 90685 and train timing 06:40pm and tagged authorities like the Railway ministry and the Western railway.

Incidents ranging from the drunk man falling off the train or getting into a brawl with a fellow passenger cannot be ruled out in such cases.