MP govt is tempering video: Congress over allegations of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing controversy over the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans being raised during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress party accused the BJP of "tempering the video." Incharge of the MP Congress in Indore KK Mishra alleged that the state government is misusing its power and tempering the video.

"State govt is misusing its power. I blame them (BJP) for tempering the video, I am not afraid of lawsuits, I already have many. I would ask them to first deal with the FIR on them in Chhatisgarh," said KK Mishra, Media Incharge MP Congress in Indore.

On November 26, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that he has ordered a probe into the incident.

"'Pakistan Zinabad' slogans were openly raised in the Bharat Jodo yatra. It's shameful, I've given orders to probe the incident. Divisive forces are brought into yatra," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's claim that the slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad" was raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra was "false".

"BJP is nervous. The allegation is false. No slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was raised during the yatra," Shukla said.

Talking about the Yatra, Shukla said that Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra would be successful like other yatras of the past.

"Such yatras have never failed, be it Shankaracharya ji's yatra, Gandhi's Dandi March, Chandrashekhar ji's yatra, YS Rajasekhar's yatra, all have been successful," Shukla further said.

A controversy erupted after BJP state president VD Sharma and other party leaders posted a purported video of the yatra on social media claiming that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised at the rally.

However, Congress Party denied the claims, calling it a conspiracy by the BJP to defame Rahul Gandhi.

A case has been registered in Chhattisgarh against Lokendra Parashar, BJP media incharge of Madhya Pradesh, who posted a video on his Twitter handle alleging that the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad was raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.