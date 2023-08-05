 Viral Video: Gamer & Influencer Kai Cenat's PS5 Giveaway Meet At New York City Turns Into A Dramatic Mess
Kai Cenat's PS5 giveaway session organised at Union Square Park in New York City's Manhattan area got out of control as several people gathered there broke into riots and also hurled objects at the police. Visuals from the ruckus surfaced online and went viral.

Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
New York: A meeting session turned into a major mess in Manhattan on Friday. It was reported when thousands of people descended to Union Square Park in New York City drawn by the chance to receive video game free PS5 consoles from social media influencer Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat charged with inciting a riot

The people who thronged the park there got involved in a ruckus, as seen in the video that surfaced online and went viral from the site. Dozens of people were arrested for hurling objects at police officers there and leaving them inured. Meanwhile, gamer and influencer Kai Cenat was reportedly charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

WATCH VIDEO

Who is Kai Cenat and what led to the huge gathering?

Cenat, who has over 4 million followers on YouTube, over 5 million on Instagram, and 6.5 million on Twitch, said during a Wednesday Twitch stream that he would be hosting a huge giveaway on Friday at 4 pm (local time) in Union Square Park. In the stream, he said they would be giving away computers, Play Station 5s, microphones, keyboards, webcams, gaming chairs, headphones, and gift cards to people.

On this note, thousands of people began gathering at the park around 3 pm, and the crowds spurred no sooner. According to reports, those visiting the premises to meet Cenat and collect giveaway materials were seen obstructing vehicular and causing pedestrian traffic. This led to police taking charge of the incident to handle the crowds and clear the area. But things didn't seem well in control.

Visuals gone viral on social media show what happened when police asked people to clear the space. Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence toward the police and the public by hurling objects at each other.

You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction he said. Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other, reading reports while noting that at least 65 people have been arrested in this matter, which included 30 juveniles.

