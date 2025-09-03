'Now Men Will Also Take Half Hour To Get Ready,' Netizens React As Man Drapes Mom's Saree For His New Traditional Look; WATCH | Instagram @insta_bhoo

Social media has brought back a wave of following our own vanished cultures again with its power. From Gen Z following religious rituals, celebrating festivals together, many lost cultural recipes are being brought back, and fashion too has its cultural reappearance. Many content creators are bringing back original Indian cultural outfit ideas, which used to be iconic but lost over time. One such reel is going viral on the Internet, which shows a man draping his mom's saree as part of his viral outfit.

The viral clip was posted by Bhooshan Malkani on his Instagram handle @insta_bhoo. Bhooshan shows how he used a saree as a part of his iconic traditional outfit. He drapes the saree similar to how a normal saree would be draped, but folds it in such a way that it looks like a dhoti. Bhooshan can be seen draping the saree so skillfully that even young women in the comments section are praising his skills at draping.

WATCH VIDEO:

"They say style is what you make of it… But sometimes, it’s what you inherit. This saree has seen her stories, and now it’s part of mine, Bhooshan wrote on his video."

He complemented the saree with an elegant Kurta, which ended up with the whole outfit looking royal and beautiful. At the end of the video he also he also gives a silver lining to his outfit with a saree pin used as a brooch. Bhooshan wrote further in the caption, "Some outfits shine because they’re beautiful. Others, because they hold love. This one is wrapped in hers."

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Who said mums sarees can only be passed down to her daughters and daughters in law? Bring in the sons and the son in laws!!"

Another user wrote, "I love when men maintain themselves and dress traditionally." One user wrote, "Another thing you’ve inherited is her elegance and kindness."

Comments | Instagram @insta_bhoo

One user wrote, "Now this, Now men can also say bas 5 min me aya and he took atleast half n hour and they will also wait till a good clean washroom for pee, Yeeeeee."