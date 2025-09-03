On Camera: Tech Company CEO Throws Flowerpot At Employee During Heated Argument, Says, 'Lost Control Because Of Stress'

On Camera: CEO Throws Flowerpot At Employee During Heated Argument, Says, 'Lost Control Because Of Stress' | X @haskologlu

A shocking video is being circulated online of a heated argument turning into a physical assault by the CEO on his employee. The clip shows the CEO of a Turkish Tech company and his employee engaged in an argument. Soon, the CEO lost his temper and threw a flowerpot at the employee, which landed on his head, giving him a minor injury. The enraged employee then opens a rage-filled confrontation, but other colleagues intervene and separate them.

Hakki Alkan, the CEO of ShiftDelete, a Turkish technology news outlet, was seen angrily throwing the flowerpot at his employee, Samet Jankovic. Reports said that the fiery exchange started from a disagreement over the content to be published.

WATCH VIDEO:

Legal Action Against The CEO:

The employee, Jankovic, immediately rushed in to get medical reports and also initiated legal proceedings against Alkan. He took to his social media handle and shared, "If you attack the man you call your brother in front of people after four years, there will naturally be consequences. None of the extra hours I worked over the years were paid, including for my colleagues. The recent raise I was given was also cancelled. This process is now in court."

Public Apology By The CEO:

Alkan issued a public apology and shared the CCTV footage with investigators. "Publishing is a 24-hour business, and the stress levels are very high. During the argument, I lost control and threw the stem of a flower I was holding, which ended up hitting Samet. Thankfully, he was not injured. I deeply regret my actions and will work to ensure a more peaceful work environment," Alkan said.

Alkan also stated that the object he threw was a flower branch, expressed his regret over the incident.