Another 'Dine And Dash' At Indian Restaurant In UK, Group Runs Away Without Paying ₹23,000 Bill; Leaves Note As Apology

An Indian restaurant owner in the UK faced a devastating experience when a group of diners fled without paying a huge ₹23,000 bill on a crowded Saturday night. The incident occurred on August 30 at Sai Surbhi restaurant in Greater Manchester, UK. The restaurant officials took to their social media handle on Facebook to share details of the incident and also shared an image of the bill of around 200 pounds that the family had during their dining.

In an official statement, the Restaurant officials wrote, "Unfortunately, on Saturday night we had a table of 2 families, who after eating, drinking & enjoying themselves tried 5 different cards, calling various people to transfer money paid £0 off a £200 bill!!"

The restaurant also shared that they had never faced such an incident till now, and these were the new visitors who asked to book tables for eight, including four adults and four kids. They also mentioned that they did not have any complaints regarding them throughout their dining. But, in the end, the real shock came when all of them fled without paying the bill.

Family Leaves Note As Apology

Restaurant wrote, "A name & number was left with an apology & the promise to pay today after they were paid, and a promise that if they didn’t pay, we could release CCTV images of them across socials."

It further wrote, "As a local family-run business and an independent, times are REALLY tough at the minute and their not paying a 200 pound bill has a HUGE knock on effect for our restaurant, we can’t afford this occurrence once let alone a repeat performance."

Another Recent Similar Instance At an Indian Restaurant In the UK

A group of four men ran out of an Indian restaurant in Northampton, England, without paying their bill of nearly 200 pounds on August 4. The restaurant, Saffron Northampton, took to its social media handle on Facebook to report the incident. It published CCTV footage which captured the men running out of the restaurant without paying the bill of their meals.