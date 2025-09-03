On Camera: Man Brutally Beats Weak Camel At Rajasthan Circus To Make It Stand, 'Isko Bhi Aise Hi Maro,' Netizens Slam | Instagram @streetdogsofbombay

Rajasthan: A man was recorded on camera beating a weak camel with a wooden stick brutally just to make it stand. The incident is said to be from the Gogamedi Fair in Rajasthan. Netizens are sickened after watching the disturbing visuals and are slamming the person and the management of the fair; they are demanding strict action against him. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video, but the brutal behaviour of the man towards the poor animal is visible in the clip.

"At Rajasthan’s Gogamedi Fair, a weak camel was beaten again and again with bamboo sticks just to force him to stand," @streetdogsofbombay wrote on the Instagram handle with the disturbing footage. In the video, the man can be seen holding a long wooden stick in his hands and repeatedly beating the camel, especially on its long neck. He is allegedly trying to make it stand and beating it for that.

WATCH VIDEO:

Camel visibly seems weaker and ill

As the camel receives continuous beating, it can be seen struggling to stand on all four. The terrified animal whines as the man strikes it on the neck with the stick. At the end of the video, the camel managed to stand up on its legs while struggling to stay still, and the man walked away.

@ wrote, "He didn’t need cruelty. Just a few helping hands could have lifted him. Instead, his pain was ignored, his dignity shattered, his body turned into a target for someone’s anger. The sound of bamboo striking his skin, the helplessness in his eyes that is the brutal reality of how animals are treated when they are reduced to mere commodities."

It further adds, "A camel is not a machine. He breathes, he feels, he suffers. And yet today, his suffering was used as proof of someone’s strength. This is not a tradition. This is not trade. This is cruelty raw, ugly, and heartbreaking."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "This is so heartbreaking… and it’s a shame to see the others enjoying the show, and have a good laugh, rather than helping the animal."

Another user wrote, "Please report this person to the police … enough of this cruelty towards animals." One user wrote, "Isko bhi aise hi maro ye dard mehsoos krega."