'Kind Of Scary I Could've Been On It': American Youtuber MrBeast Reveals He Rejected Offer To Join Titanic Sub Ride

American Youtuber MrBeast on June 25, nearly a week after the report of the Titan submersible losing contact, revealed that he had received and rejected an invitation to travel on the vessel this month. He expressed how things could have turned out for him if he did otherwise. "Kind of scary that I could have been on it," he anxiously tweeted.

"The team would be stoked to have you along. I'm sure you're also welcome to join," read the message that offered the YouTuber a ride on the now-tragic submarine.

Tragic Titan sub incident

Titan, which disappeared in the North Atlantic area, carried five individuals on its vessel, namely UK billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The submersible on its journey toward the century-old wreck (Titanic’s 1912 wreckage) had lost contact on the last Sunday morning with its support ship an hour and 45 minutes into the beginning.

Noting the oxygen reserve levels and other factors since the vessel went missing, the people onboard were presumed to have passed away. All of them are believed to be dead. A U.S. Coast Guard official stated that the debris was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”