 'Prepare Your Pockets To...': Russian Woman Claims Of Paying ₹120,000 Monthly For 1BHK Flat In Gurugram; VIDEO
A Russian woman living in Gurugram is buzzing on the Internet for sharing her monthly expenses while living in India's one of the most luxurious cities, Gurugram. She claims that she pays a monthly rent of her 1 BHK flat up to ₹120,000 while listing down some whopping monthly bills she needs to pay.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
'Prepare Your Pockets To...': Russian Woman Claims Of Paying ₹120,000 Monthly For 1BHK Flat In Gurugram; VIDEO | Instagram @meowvi.vi

A Russian woman living in Gurugram is buzzing on the Internet for sharing her monthly expenses while living in India's one of the most luxurious cities, Gurugram. She claims that she pays a monthly rent of her 1 BHK flat up to ₹120,000 while listing down some whopping monthly bills she needs to pay. Netizens are, however, trolling her in the comments for choosing the wrong options rather than opting for luxurious choices.

The woman shared a video of herself doing an Instagram trend in which she lists down her monthly expenses, starting from the whopping rent of her 1 BHK flat. She claims that she pays ₹120,000 as the monthly rent of her flat. Followed by that, she lists down her expenses from Uber Black cab services of around ₹1000 per ride, her lunches in a restaurant of around ₹2,500, and again a surprising amount of electricity bill of ₹15,000.

Further, she shared another random list, which starts with shopping, where she spends ₹30,000. Another 20,000 for meds, while 15,000 is for her beauty products and appointments. The second most shared was taken by groceries of around ₹40,000, which was again shocking. She also wrote on her video, "They say life is sooo cheap in India."

WATCH VIDEO:

Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Back-To-Back Daring Robberies In Jamshedpur Spark Fear As Businessmen And Locals Demand Action
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Truck Overloaded With Hay Overturns On Car At National Highway In UP, Family Narrowly Escapes; Horrifying Visuals
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
Mumbai: Railway Police Arrest Two, Recover ₹22 Lakh From Train Theft Gang
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide
How To Get ChatGPT To Recommend Your Products First: A Step-By-Step Guide

Netizens Reactions:

The woman wrote in her caption, "Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon."

One user commented, "1,20,000 Rs in Rent? Babe, Your owner is ripping you off." Another user commented, "Maybe take a regular uber instead of black? An apt w lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices rather than the baseline? And this is coming from someone in Mumbai."

Comments | Instagram @meowvi.vi

One user wrote, "120000 for flat!??? You live in heaven or something?? Need a room tour ASAP." Another user wrote, "15k electricity? You are bitcoin mining or what?"

Comments | Instagram @meowvi.vi

Another user commented, "None of these expenses are “basic” looooool. 1.5L on a 1bhk and 40k for groceries? if YOU choose to live extravagant, that’s on u ma’am."

